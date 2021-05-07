ADVERTISEMENT

Saddened by the spate of insecurity in the country, the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, has tasked governments at all levels to improve their efforts to tackle the insecurity ravaging the country. The NSCIA is headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar.

Nigeria has seen an uptick in cases of violent attacks and kidnapping in recent weeks with concerns over the safety of Nigerians pushed to the front burner of national headlines.

Within the period, President Muhammadu Buhari has replaced the service chiefs and appointed a new inspector-general of police, but little has happened to improve the security situation in the country.

In a statement by its deputy secretary-general, Salisu Shehu, the NSCIA said it was important to assuage “the heightened degree of insecurity in the country and the attendant fatalities, tensions, fear and confusion being foisted upon the citizenry.”

For this, he added, the leadership of the country needs to up the ante in their efforts to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

“We also urge the Citizens to be vigilant and conscious of their neighbourhood and discharge their civic responsibilities of assisting the law enforcement agencies,” the statement read.

“The Council also enjoins the Muslim Ummah to utilise the opportunity of the last ten days of Ramadan to intensify prayers for the nation’s comprehensive peace and security.

“The Council calls on all Muslims to ceaselessly engage in different supplication to Almighty Allah to grant succour to the challenges being faced by our Dear Nation.”

It urged Muslims to intensify the acts of giving charity and assistance to the poor, while also tasking them to continue to support all efforts to sustain a united and indivisible Nigeria.