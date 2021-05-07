ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 28 new COVID-19 infections in six states across the country.

The new figure raised the total number of infections in the country to 165,301, an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Thursday night indicates.

According to the update, no new death was recorded from the virus which has already claimed 2,065 lives in the country.

The number of deaths recorded from the virus has declined recently with only four deaths recorded in the last 22 days.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported in six states: Lagos-10, Rivers-7, Akwa Ibom-6, Delta-2, FCT-2 and Kaduna-1.

A breakdown of the data shows that 21 people were discharged on Thursday after testing negative for the virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons after treatment to 155,424.

“Today’s report includes Data from Akwa Ibom State recorded over the last two days and Data from Delta State recorded for 5th May, 2021,” the NCDC said.

Meanwhile, over 7,000 infections are still active in the country, according to the NCDC.

Low cases

Nigeria has continued to report low COVID-19 cases since February.

The country has also taken precautionary measures to prevent importation of cases from countries experiencing a surge in COVID-19.

Nigeria recently banned travels from Brazil, India and Turkey. Brazil and India reported about half of the total number of new COVID-19 cases recorded globally last week, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Nigerian government said non-Nigerians who had travelled to any of the three countries in the previous 14 days would not be allowed into Nigeria.

While working to prevent imported COVID-19 cases, Nigeria is also continuing with its vaccination programme with over 1.2 million Nigerians receiving their first of two shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Nigeria has, so far, received about 4.4 million doses of the vaccine.