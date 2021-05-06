ADVERTISEMENT

Two police officers were killed during a gun attack on another police facility in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east, on Thursday.

The Divisional Police station in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state was razed by the gunmen during the attack which occurred in the early hours of the day.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the attack, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said.

NAN reported that the attackers first razed the station, before they raided the police quarters where they killed the two officers.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Chris Owolabi, dispatched a tactical team for on-the-spot assessment of the incident.

“The tactical team led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police was directed to have an on-the-spot assessment of the place.

“The team was equally told to possibly identify and apprehend the hoodlums that perpetrated the attack,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the bodies of the slain officers have been deposited at a nearby morgue.

He said the police had launched an investigation into the attack.

The attack on the Obosi police station is the first since Mr Owolabi took over as the new commissioner of police in Anambra on Wednesday.

Several states, including Anambra, in the South-east region, as well as the South-south, are grappling with severe security challenges, including deadly attacks on security agencies.

A police officer was killed in a similar attack on Thursday in Ebonyi State, in the South-east.

(NAN)