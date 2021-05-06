ADVERTISEMENT

Two of the Abia State University students who were abducted on Wednesday evening have escaped from their abductors, the Commissioner for Information in the state, John Kalu, has said.

The students were abducted inside a commercial vehicle along a highway in Okigwe, Imo State.

Mr Kalu told PREMIUM TIMES, Thursday evening, that only one student was being held captive by the abductors, from the information available to the Abia State Government.

“What I can tell you is that two of the students escaped. At this time, we only have confirmation of one student in custody of the hoodlums,” Mr Kalu said.

“Two of the students – two girls – escaped. One escaped from inside the jungle where they took them to, while the other escaped at the point of interception, where they were taken.

“We have heard from the girl that escaped at the point of interception,” he added.

The commissioner said the abductors have made contact with the parent of the female student who is in their custody.

He said, “I have spoken to the parents of the girl, I have spoken to the fiancée of the girl, we are doing everything to ensure her release.”

Abia State University is situated in a boundary community between Abia and Imo States.

The students were on their way back from Imo State to Uturu, Abia State.

From the information gathered by PREMIUM TIMES, it appears other people were abducted, alongside the students.

Abduction for ransom has been on the increase in Nigeria lately, with some top government officials sanctioning the payment of ransom to criminal gangs.

A handful of abducted college students in Kaduna, Nigeria’s North-west, were freed just last Wednesday after spending 55 days in captivity.

Several states, including Abia, in the South-east region, as well as the South-south, are grappling with severe security challenges, including deadly attacks on security agencies.

With Boko Haram insurgency raging in the North-east, and banditry, kidnapping, and the ongoing bloody conflict between herders and farmers in different parts of the country, Nigeria’s security agencies seem to be losing ground, while the country bleeds.