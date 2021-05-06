ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said Thursday that its operatives have arrested the leader of a syndicate selling and buying human organs for trafficking to foreigners.

Ukaeje Emeka was arrested on April 16, 2021 at Rumukparali, Ozuoba, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the anti-graft agency said in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren.

The commission stated that Mr Emeka, who goes by different aliases including, Dr Phil Mark, Dr. Donald Phillip, Dr. Wesley David, was arrested “based on established intelligence on his suspicious fraudulent internet dealings.”

Wide-ranging victims

It added that preliminary investigations showed that the suspect “is leading a syndicate of fraudsters falsely presenting themselves as medical doctors, with a human organ bank, particularly kidneys for sale and purchase.”

“Victims of the syndicate include people with renal disease and even healthy people desirous of selling their organs in Nigeria; India; Pakistan; Indonesia and United Arab Emirate,” the statement added.

Some items were said to have been recovered from Mr Emeka.

The items, according to EFCC, included, one Nigerian passport; one Republic of Cote D’ivoire passport, nine ATM cards; one black-coloured HP laptop; one gold-coloured Tecno L9 plus phone; one- gold coloured Samsung Galaxy J8 and one ash- coloured Lexus ES 330 salon car.

The commission said it “is on the trail of other members of the syndicate within and outside Nigeria.”

Human part deals

PREMIUM TIMES also on Wednesday reported how the Kwara State Police Command announced the arrest of one Kehinde Moses, 24, who was allegedly caught with a fresh human head and hands on Monday.

In what suggests widespread use of human parts in Nigeria and abroad, the police said the suspect confessed that he and his fleeing accomplice killed the victim named Mohammed in Ajase Ipo, for ritual purposes.