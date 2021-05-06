ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of Yagba west LGA of Kogi State, Pius Kolawole, has been freed by his abductors.

Mr Kolawole was abducted while travelling from Ilorin, Kwara State capital, to Kogi in company of a commissioner of the Kogi pension board, Solomon Adebayo, on Saturday.

Mr Adebayo was killed by the gunmen in the incident, this newspaper reported.

The spokesperson of Governor Yahaya Bello, Onogwu Mohammed, said the council chairman was released on Wednesday.

Mr Mohammed, however, said no ransom was paid, saying his release was owing to the joint efforts of police operatives and local vigilantes.

“Pius Kolawole was released yesterday by the joint effort of the Nigerian Police, local Vigilantes and Hunter. No ransom was paid,” he said in a text on Thursday evening.

According to him, the governor urged local government chairmen to sustain the war against criminal elements and not to “loose their guards”.

States across the country face security challenges involving killings and kidnappings of innocent individuals.

No fewer than 97 persons were killed and 8 kidnapped last week while 239 killed and 44 kidnapped in separate incidents across the country in the previous week.