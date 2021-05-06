ADVERTISEMENT

Another police officer has been killed as gunmen in the early hours of Thursday invaded a police facility in Obiozara, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the station at about 3 a.m., and set ablaze the office of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and the administrative building

The main police station in the local government area was burnt down during #EndSARS protest, a resident in the area told PREMIUM TIMES.

The facility that has just been attacked was used by the police as their temporary station.

“I called one of the police officers who said they were attacked early this morning by 3a.m., one inspector was shot dead. They burnt two offices – that of the DPO and the admin office.

“They had burnt the main office during the #EndSARS, with some vehicles. They now relocated to another block around the station where this attack took place,” a source said.

At the time of this report, it could not be ascertained if the gunmen made away with any equipment belonging to the police.

Police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, confirmed the attack.

She said the gunmen invaded the station in their numbers.

The latest attack is coming five days after a police officer was killed in another attack on Abaomege police station in Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

It highlights the worsening state of insecurity in the south-east and south-south region of the country where security agencies and other institutions of the law have come under series of deadly attacks.

The Federal High Court in Abakaliki was attacked last week and set ablaze by hoodlums.

Similarly, gunmen attacked a police checkpoint in Afikpo and killed two soldiers on duty last week.

The motive for attack on the Federal High Court, just like the attacks on security officials, is possibly to weaken state institutions that are in-charge of law and order, so as to create fear and confusion.

In Imo State, another South-east state, gunmen last month attacked and set ablaze the country home of the state governor, Hope Uzodinma.

With Boko Haram insurgency raging in the North-east, and banditry, kidnapping, and the ongoing bloody conflict between herders and farmers in different parts of the country, Nigeria’s security agencies seem to be losing ground, while the country bleeds.