The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination for external candidates.

This was announced at the council’s headquarters in Minna on Thursday.

The Registrar and Chief Executive, Godswill Obioma, said 41,459 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 39,503 actually sat.

Mr Obioma explained that 26,277 candidates obtained five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics while 34,014 candidates also obtained five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

The registrar who reiterated the council’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice, said appropriate standards and excellence were maintained right from the planning stage to the release of results.

He also disclosed that 6,465 cases of examination malpractice were recorded in the 2020 SSCE External as against 17,004 cases in 2019.

He said the reduction in the level of malpractice was as a result of deepened monitoring of the examination by members of the governing board, management and senior staff of the council.