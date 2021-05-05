ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has urged the management of the University of Lagos to fix some of the lapses in its E-learning system.

Akin Alabi (APC, Oyo) moved the motion on Wednesday. In his motion, the lawmaker said the e-learning management system of the university has been characterised by complaints and challenges as the school moves learning online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Mr Alabi, students of the school have recounted “where submission of test results fails on the platform or correct answers marked as being wrong, while some cannot access the platform to take the tests, which makes the students feel that they are being set up for failure.”

He noted that e-learning should make education easy, not difficult.

The House further resolved that the management of the University should train lecturers in utilising the e-learning platform.

Also, the lawmakers urged the school to find provisional solutions that would enable the students and lecturers to ease into the online learning system, even if it means adopting a combined system while following all COVID–19 protocols strictly.

The committee on tertiary education and services was mandated to ensure implementation.

When the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, put the motion to vote, the “ayes” had it. It was adopted without a debate.