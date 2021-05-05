ADVERTISEMENT

Amid speculations of his arrest, controversial Catholic priest and spiritual director of Adoration Ministry (AMEN), Ejike Mbaka, has been seen in Enugu, Enugu State.

Mr Mbaka was feared to have been arrested by security operatives over his recent comments, critical of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and its handling of the worsening security situation.

Mr Mbaka, a former supporter of the president, called for the impeachment of Mr Buhari over rising cases of kidnappings and violent killings.

But two officials of the Enugu State government who are not authorised to speak and a journalist who saw the Reverend father, confirmed his public appearance to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

The clergyman was sighted waving at the people after he came out of the office of the Catholic Bishop of Enugu earlier on Wednesday, sources told this newspaper.

He was quoted to have directed the inquisitive audience to his church, where he would address them later in the day.

However, it was not immediately clear if Mr Mbaka was coming out of hiding or detention.

But the Department of State Security Service (SSS) has denied rumours of the cleric’s arrest by its operatives