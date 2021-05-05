The Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, has announced the redeployment of some senior police officers.

The police spokesperson, Frank Mba, made this known in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday evening.

Many of those affected are commissioners of police.

In the new directive, the Ag IGP named Abutu Yaro as the new Imo State Commissioner of Police.

The new CP takes over from Nasiru Mohammed who has been redeployed to the Western Port Authority, Lagos.

The new redeployment comes amidst heightened insecurity in the South-east and South-south region.

There has been a spate of deadly attacks on security officials in the two zones which have compounded the security challenges in the regions.

Imo State has been the epicentre of most of the attacks.

The police had on Friday ordered the posting of a new commissioner of police to Anambra State, in addition to making other “strategic” postings in the region.

In its Tuesday statement, the police also announced Hussaini Rabiu as the new Commissioner of Police in charge of Zamfara.

Read the full statement by the police below.

PRESS RELEASE

SOUTH-EAST SECURITY: IGP SUSTAINS EFFORTS AT IMPROVING PUBLIC SAFETY

· Redeploys CP Abutu Yaro to Imo Command, 5 other CPs affected

The Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered the posting of CP Abutu Yaro, fdc to Imo State as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the State. The posting of the new CP is in furtherance of efforts by the Police leadership towards strengthening security, tackling violent crimes and enhancing optimal coordination of policing operations within the State.

CP Abutu Yaro, a fellow of the National Defence College and the immediate-past Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, is an operationally-minded Cop. By this new development, Abutu Yaro takes over from CP Nasiru Mohammed who has been redeployed to Western Port Authority, Lagos.

In the same vein, Zamfara State Police Command now has a new Commissioner of Police. He is CP Hussaini Rabiu. Other Commissioners of Police affected by the new posting and redeployment are: CP John Amadi, mni who has been posted from Western Port Authority, Lagos to Airport Police Command, Ikeja, Lagos; CP Anderson Bankole who is now in charge of the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi, Lagos; and CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, posted to the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), Force Headquarters, Abuja as the Commissioner of Police, DFA.

The IGP, while charging the newly posted officers to bring to bear their professional experience in improving policing and restoring public confidence in their new places of assignment, assured citizens of the determination of the Force under his leadership to upscale its operations, improve public safety and tackle all forms of crimes in the country.

CP FRANK MBA

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER