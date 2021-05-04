ADVERTISEMENT

The governor of Jigawa, Muhammad Badaru, on Tuesday urged residents of the state to be vigilant, following reports of suspicious movement of Boko Haram insurgents in neighboring Bauchi State.

Earlier, the Bauchi State Government had raised an alarm that Boko Haram insurgents from neighbouring Yobe State had infiltrated four of its local government areas, most of which are at the boundary with Jigawa.

The Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, Sabiu Baba, at a press conference on Monday, named the affected council areas as Zaki, Gamawa, Darazo and Dambam.

He said the suspicion of the infiltration of the insurgents became high following attempted vandalisation of telecommunication masts in Gamawa.

Following the development in neighbouring Bauchi, the Jigawa governor, Mr Badaru held a meeting with traditional rulers, local government chairpersons and security agents at Ahmadu Bello Hall of the Government House in Dutse, at the end of which he urged residents to report any suspicious movement.

“The meeting was about the security issue around the country. We believe everybody has to gear up and be vigilant and pray for God’s intervention to keep the country and Jigawa safe,” Mr Badaru said.

Also, the state’s police commissioner, Usman Gomna, told journalists that the police received an intelligence report of alleged movement of suspected Boko Haram members around Gwaram.

The official, however, said the police are following up on the report ”and for now the reports are positive.”

”People are reporting the issues thinking that it will spill over to Jigawa,” Mr Gomna said, assuring residents that the police were following up on the reports.

Jigawa shares boundaries with Yobe, Bauchi, and Kano.

However, one of the suspected strongholds of Boko Haram insurgents outside Sambisa forest is the Balmo forest, which straddles Bauchi and Jigawa states. The insurgents are believed to be using the forest to coordinate their operations in Bauchi and Kano states.

Between February and March 2014, the insurgents appeared in Gwani village in Gwaram Local Government Area from the Balmo forest, preaching to the villagers their brand of Islam.