The proposed meeting between senators and Nigeria’s security chiefs has been postponed to Thursday.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, disclosed this at plenary on Tuesday.

He said the security chiefs who were meant to brief the Senate on Tuesday, “are still engaged at the National Security Council meeting which may extend till tomorrow (Wednesday).”

“The briefing will be very crucial, for us to be properly informed and properly guided. The only item on the Order Paper on Thursday will be the briefing,” he said.

The Senate had resolved to invite Nigeria’s service chiefs and heads of other security agencies over the insecurity in the country. This was after a lengthy debate on insecurity in the country and the activities of Boko Haram in some local governments in Niger State.

The lawmakers had also resolved that the Senate leadership should meet with President Muhammdu Buhari, to seek ways of mitigating the security challenges bedeviling the country.

“You will recall that on Wednesday we announced that the Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, and the DG NIA will be coming today at 11.00 a.m. to brief the Senate on the security situation,” Mr Lawan said Tuesday.

“Today the National Security Council is continuing its meeting that it started last week. Therefore the invited security heads will not be able to come for the briefing.

“We are not sure if they will finish their meeting today. We assume it could spill to Wednesday too just like it spilled from Thursday to Tuesday. So to be on the side of caution, we have now fixed the date for the briefing to be Thursday, 6th May,” he announced.

While he said the briefing will be crucial, he appealed for understanding from his colleagues should the security chiefs request for a supplementary budget.

“We should be able to understand why we should consider and approve such request.”

The briefing, which might be done behind closed doors, is expected to address the security problems facing Nigeria such as terrorism, kidnapping, and farmers and herders clashes.