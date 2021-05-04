ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Kogi State, Wakili Damina, has been kidnapped.

The secretary of the association, Adamu Abubakar, broke the news on Tuesday.

He said Mr Damina was abducted on April 30 by about eight armed men dressed in army camouflage.

According to the secretary, the abductors came in a white bus at about 12 noon to “forcefully” take away Mr Damina from his house at Chikara village in Kogi Local Government.

Mr Abubakar said he was informed of the incident about an hour later by the younger brother of Mr Damina, who claimed he witnessed the incident.

The Secretary said he immediately called the phone number of the missing chairman, but it rang out.

He said Mr Damina’s number was switched off when he repeated the call about an hour later.

“Since then, his lines are not reachable and all efforts to know his whereabouts proved abortive,” he said.

The spokesperson of the police in Kogi, William Aya, did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES’s telephone calls.

But the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that state’s Commissioner of Police, Ede Ayuba, said the divisional police officer in charge of the area where the incident happened said the matter was not officially reported to him.

This comes barely three days after the killing of Adebayo Solomon, the state’s pension board commissioner, and the abduction of Pius Kolawole, a Council chairman, at Eruku, a border town between Kwara and Kogi states.

Mr Kolawole is yet to be freed by the abductors who had reportedly demanded a N100 million ransom.