As Nigeria continues to battle with security challenges in different states, three people have again been kidnapped in Ibarapa area of Oyo State.

The victims, who are ranchers, were repeatedly kidnapped during a meeting with the manager of their ranch on Sunday.

It happened at Idiyan village, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

While one of the victims bears Kabiru Oladimeji, the two others were identified as Kazeem and Soka.

The incident was confirmed by the convener of Igangan Development Advocates, Oladiran Oladokun.

It was also said that the kidnappers have reached out to victims’ families, demanding N10 million ransom.

The police said the matter was reported on Monday and efforts are being made to rescue the victims.

“Three male victims were abducted around 6.20 p.m. on Sunday at Idi Ope village near Igangan. The case was reported on Monday. We are making efforts to rescue the victims and apprehend the abductors”, Adewale Osifeso, Oyo State police spokesperson said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ibarapa and Oke Ogun axes of Oyo State have been under attack by kidnappers in the past few months.

In January, a self-styled activist, Sunday Igboho, led a group of men to Igangan to eject the Seriki Fulani of Igangan, Salihu Abdulkadir, triggering a face-off with the state and federal governments.

He accused Mr Abdulkadir of backing criminal herdsmen behind the kidnapping and killing of farmers and residents of the community.

Despite his denial, Mr Abdulkadir was forcefully ejected from a community he had lived in for decades and cases of kidnapping have not been reduced in the community.

Nigeria has continued to face serious security challenges. Only last week, 97 people were killed and 58 kidnapped in various violent attacks across the country.