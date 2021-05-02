Nigerians have been expressing their rage and anguish on social media over the gruesome murder of Iniobong Umoren, a job seeker in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State capital.

Ms Umoren, who had earlier shared on social media her need for a job, was declared missing after setting out to meet one Uduak Akpan for a job interview.

The police in Akwa Ibom State, on Sunday, confirmed that she was raped, killed and buried in a shallow grave by Mr Akpan.

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom State, Odiko MacDon, identified the suspect as a 20-year-old serial rapist.

But Nigerians on social media, who have keenly followed the turn of events, have called for justice, using the hashtag #JusticeForHinyUmoren.

Below are some of their reactions

Apparently kidnapping and ritual killing are the family business of Uduak Frank Akpan family. His father allegedly introduced him to the business.His father is 50 , at least.Imagine the number of victims he has slain since 18 yet has remained free.Nigeria!

#JusticeForHinyUmoren

Apparently kidnapping and ritual killing is the family business of Uduak Frank Akpan family. His father allegedly introduced him to the business.His father is 50 at least.Imagine the number of victims he has slain since 18 yet has remained free.Nigeria!

#JusticeForHinyUmoren — DR.PENKING™ #JusticeForHinyUmoren (@drpenking) May 2, 2021

We need Justice for Hiny Umoren.

She was just looking for a job fgs.

How can people be this Callous?

#JusticeForHinyUmoren

We need Justice for Hiny Umoren. She was just looking for a job fgs. How can people be this Callous?💔#JusticeForHinyUmoren — Rinu #EndSARS🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) May 2, 2021

Hiny Umoren just wanted to be employed. She just needed a decent job to fend for herself and family. But the wickedness in the heart of man had another plan for her. They deceived her with a non-existing job offer and killed her. #JusticeForHinyUmoren

Hiny Umoren just wanted to be employed. She just needed a decent job to fend for herself and family. But the wickedness in the heart of man had another plan for her. They deceived her with a non-existing job offer and killed her. 😩#JusticeForHinyUmoren — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) May 2, 2021

A bloodline of wickedness and evil. The Uduak family actually killed her.

Generations after them will pay for it. Except they don’t procreate. Demonic family

#JusticeForHinyUmoren

A bloodline of wickedness and evil. The Uduak family actually killed her. Generations after them will pay for it. Except they don't procreate. Demonic family #JusticeForHinyUmoren — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) May 2, 2021

I wish Ini Umoren can get justice today you spend 4years in school, finish and then get killed looking for a job

Just like you put pressure in #FindHinyUmoren you also need to put pressure in #JusticeForHinyUmoren

#JusticeForHinyUmoren

#JusticeForHinyUmoren https://t.co/CM05xCz1nX

I wish Ini Umoren can get justice today 💔 you spend 4years in school, finish and then get killed looking for a job 💔 Just like you put pressure in #FindHinyUmoren you also need to put pressure in #JusticeForHinyUmoren#JusticeForHinyUmoren #JusticeForHinyUmoren pic.twitter.com/CM05xCz1nX — Sally Suleiman (@is_salsu) May 2, 2021

October 20, 2019, in Akwa-ibom too we were rubbed and my friend was raped by 3 men! All i could do was sit in my kitchen and listen in fear and pain. I just can’t deal with what some animals do. God we were just serving our country!

The police did nothing! #JusticeForHinyUmoren

October 20, 2019, in Akwa-ibom too we were rubbed and my friend was raped by 3 men! All i could do was sit in my kitchen and listen in fear and pain. I just can't deal with what some animals do. God we were just serving our country!💔

The police did nothing! #JusticeForHinyUmoren — Abk's second born in lagos. (@Boda_Subomi) May 2, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

What a sad world we live in, all she needed was a decent job to fend for herself and her family, but like they say, the heart of men is full of wickedness. God please don’t let the wicked go unpunished.#JusticeForHinyUmoren

What a sad world we live in, all she needed was a decent job to fend for her self and her family, but like they say the heart of men if full of wickedness. God please don’t let the wicked go unpunished.#JusticeForHinyUmoren pic.twitter.com/hk6nyGqGtX — Kaisha Umaru (@kaishaofficial_) May 2, 2021

All she wanted was a job to keep her mind and soul together.

She didn’t deserve to be killed. One thing is sure Uduak will never go unpunished.

You and everything you have is better dead than alive.

Rip Ini

May your soul find justice

#FindHinnyHumoren #JusticeForHinyUmoren https://t.co/2aveV5qn16

All she wanted was a Job to keep her mind and soul together. She didn't deserve to be killed. One thing is sure Uduak will never go unpunished.

You and everything you have is better dead than alive.

Rip Ini

May your soul find justice#FindHinnyHumoren #JusticeForHinyUmoren pic.twitter.com/2aveV5qn16 — Osaze (@akwaibomdaily) May 2, 2021

The heart of man is extremely wicked. After all the search, it ended in heartbreak.

Rest in peace Hiny Umoren ️ ️ ️ #JusticeForHinyUmoren. https://t.co/HfMjffXxpJ

The heart of man is extremely wicked. After all the search, it ended in heartbreak.

Rest in peace Hiny Umoren 🕯️🕯️🕯️🙏🙏 #JusticeForHinyUmoren. https://t.co/5bPsq35IsF pic.twitter.com/HfMjffXxpJ — 99% OPPRESSED (WIKILEAKS) (@Truthfully83) May 2, 2021

#JusticeForHinyUmoren and the other innocent ladies who were raped and lost their lives to those rapists and murderers and their enablers. This is Akwa Ibom and we’ll make sure we banter the government, this will not swept under the carpet,no matter the status of those involved.

#JusticeForHinyUmoren and the other innocent ladies who were raped and lost their lives to those rapists and murderers and their enablers. This is Akwa Ibom and we'll make sure we banter the government, this will not swept under the carpet,no matter the status of those involved — Akwa Ibom Hypeman (@romeocza) May 2, 2021

#JusticeForHinyUmoren

She was raped, killed and buried in a shallow grave for just wanting a job to keep herself going

What a world!

#JusticeForHinyUmoren 💔💔💔 She was raped, killed and buried in a shallow grave for just wanting a job to keep herself going What a world! — FieldMarshall UPGRADED OZONE 🥥®️ (@FieldMa08811297) May 2, 2021

So sad about this…it’s heartbreaking

I really hoped she’d be found alive so she’d know how amazing a friend you are but this is surely a black Sunday. Words can’t comfort you but God does. May she rest in power.

We demand #JusticeForHinyUmoren

So sad about this…it's heartbreaking 💔💔💔

I really hoped she'd be found alive so she'd know how amazing a friend you are but this is surely a black Sunday. Words can't comfort you but God does. May she rest in power.

We demand #JusticeForHinyUmoren — Franklin Udeme #ENDSARS🇳🇬 (@frankamby) May 2, 2021

Hi twitter users, please let us use the same energy we used for #EndSARS to dig deep into this case. Let’s uncover these people & their evil deeds. They’ve been doing these for a long time. It’s like a family business. #FindHinyUmoren #JusticeforHinyUmoren

Hi twitter users, please let us use the same energy we used for #EndSARS to dig deep into this case. Let's uncover these people & their evil deeds. They've been doing these for a long time. It's like a family business. #FindHinyUmoren #JusticeforHinyUmoren pic.twitter.com/9LlhhR9r0M — #TroubleNobody (@abeembohlah) May 2, 2021