Nigeria on Saturday recorded 43 new COVID-19 infections in seven states across the country.

The new figure raised the total number of infections in the country to 165,153, an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Saturday night indicates.

According to the update, no new death was recorded from the virus which has already claimed 2,063 lives in the country.

This makes it the third consecutive day that nobody died from the disease in the country.

The number of deaths recorded from the virus has declined recently with only two deaths recorded in the last 18 days.

A breakdown of the latest data shows that only eight people were discharged on Saturday after testing negative for the virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons after treatment to 155,109.

Meanwhile, 10,044 infections are still active in the country.

Statistics

The 43 new cases were reported from seven states: Lagos-28, FCT-4, Rivers-4,

Ekiti-2, Kaduna-2, Ogun-2 and Bauchi-1.

Lagos had the highest figure on Saturday with 28 new cases followed by FCT and Rivers with four new cases each.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February 2020, the country has carried out over 1.9 million tests, according to the NCDC.

More Nigerians are also taking shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Almost two months after the country commenced vaccination against the virus, about 1.2 million people have received their first dose of the vaccines, according to data by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).