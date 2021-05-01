ADVERTISEMENT

A woman in Akwa Ibom State, has been missing for three days now after she left her home for a job interview in the outskirts of Uyo.

The missing woman, Iniubong Umoren, was last seen on April 29 before she went to honour the appointment with someone who promised her a job through Twitter chat.

She was screaming for help on the phone, said one of her friends who established contact with her on the day she went missing.

“She sent me a 1sec audio record on WhatsApp and I had to call her back to know if she wanted to say something to me but immediately I called her I heard her screaming,” the friend, Uduak Umoh, tweeted.

Concerned Nigerians have been doing an amazing job, deploying internet tools to see how they could track the missing woman’s location or uncover the identity and the location of the person she went out to meet.

#FindHinyUmoren has been trending on Twitter for two days now.

One of the suspects in the case has been identified and a search is going on to find him.

He is said to be among those on Twitter who said they had an employment offer for Ms Umoren, a philosophy graduate of University of Uyo.

Another Twitter user @MiraclePapaa who promised her a job as a secretary in a construction raised suspicion when he deleted his Twitter chat with the missing woman.

He has, however, posted a video on the micro-blogging site where he said he has submitted himself to the police.

“The truth is that I have a screenshot of the message the girl sent to me, and honestly speaking I don’t know anything about her,” he said in the video clip.

The police said two persons have been arrested over the incident, and that the anti-kidnapping squad in Akwa Ibom State was investigating the case.