The quarterly security report of the Kaduna State government has revealed that 323 persons were killed and 949 kidnapped by bandits in the last three months across the state.

The routine report covered cases of banditry, kidnapping, cattle-rustling, attacks, and reprisal attacks.

According to the report presented on Friday, the Kaduna North senatorial district recorded the least number of attacks.

Of all the 323 killings in the period under review, 73.07 per cent occurred in the Central Kaduna district, 21.05 in Southern district and 5.88 in the Northern district.

Also, on kidnapping, 82.4 per cent of the 949 cases happened in the Central district while 13.59 per cent occurred in the South and 4 per cent in the North.

‘Suspects killed’

While presenting the report, the commissioner for internal security, Samuel Aruwan, said military ground troops killed 64 bandits in the period while 100 were killed in air raids.

“The report also includes the aerial missions conducted over identified bandit hideouts and locations across the state, during which multiple scores of bandits were engaged and neutralised, with their camps destroyed.

“Deaths linked to banditry, violent attacks, communal clashes and reprisals in the first quarter total 323 across the State. Of this, 20 were women and 11 were minors.

“Out of the 323 citizens killed, 292 were males. 236 of the deaths occurred in Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Igabi, Giwa and Kajuru LGAs.

“Birnin Gwari recorded the highest figure of 77 deaths, followed by Chikun with 52, Igabi 45,Giwa 42, Kajuru 20 deaths in the first quarter.

“Southern Kaduna Senatorial District had 68 deaths in total, of which 5 were women and two below the age of 18.

“Kajuru had 28 deaths, followed by Zangon Kataf with 14 and Kagarko with 12

“And the Northern senatorial zone is the least affected with 19 people killed and Zaria has the highest casualty of six.

“As earlier highlighted, 64 armed bandits were neutralised during engagements with ground forces.

“Multiple scores of bandits were neutralised via about 150 targeted aerial missions conducted by the Niger Airforce. These missions were initiated based on credible intelligence of bandit activity and locations of camps, which were targeted and destroyed.

“Several gunrunners have been intercepted and arrested with arms and ammunition recovered in the first quarter. 36 AK47 rifles, 1959 rounds of live ammunition and one rocket propelled grenade were recovered.”

Gun-running networks

The commissioner further stated that investigations are ongoing towards dismantling more gun-running networks and blocking arms routes into the state.

He expressed the government’s sympathy for individuals and groups who have suffered terrible loss and hardship as a result of violence and insecurity.

He also reiterated the resolve of the Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led government to intensify efforts towards enduring peace and security across the state.