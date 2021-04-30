ADVERTISEMENT

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigeria’s secret police, SSS, to invite for questioning, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, over his comment on the worsening insecurity in the country.

There has been a spate of deadly attacks on security agents in Nigeria’s South-east and South-south which has compounded the security challenges in the regions.

Mr Akpabio said on Thursday the attacks, including several of such incidents in other parts of the country, were “politically motivated”.

“I think most of the problems are politically motivated,” he said.

“So, we must use our binoculars to be able to look and identify the sponsors of the insecurity we are witnessing in the country,” the minister said in Abuja, while on a visit to the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP has now latched on to Mr Akpabio’s remark, demanding that the minister name people whom he said were behind the insecurity in the country.

“The @OfficialPDPNig stressed that there is a self-professed evidence that Senator Akpabio is privy to certain terrorism related information which he must be made to share with the DSS as well as other security agencies,” the PDP said in a statement it issued on Friday.

The party statement was published in a series of Twitter posts.

“Our party’s position is predicated on comments made by Senator Akpabio at the @OfficialAPCNg national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday that the acts of terrorism in our country are ‘politically motivated’ and that they are the handiwork of infiltrators from neighbouring countries.

“It is instructive to state that Senator Akpabio’s revelation provides more insight into the alleged affiliation of @OfficialAPCNg leaders with terrorist elements, who had reportedly infiltrated our nation after being imported from neighbouring countries by the @OfficialAPCNg, as political mercenaries, to assist it in unleashing violence to rig 2019 general elections,” the statement said.

The party called on the SSS and other security agencies to immediately invite Mr Akpabio for questioning “so as to expose the politicians in his party that are behind the ugly situation in our country”.