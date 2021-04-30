ADVERTISEMENT

Guinness Nigeria Plc has appointed Omobola Johnson, a former minister of communication and technology, chair of its board of directors.

Ms Johnson, 57, replaces Babatunde Savage, who retires on June 30. She will take office on July 1, and has been a non-executive director of the company since January 2016, Nigeria’s third-biggest brewer said Friday in a statement seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Savage is exiting the firm after spending four decades, occupying different strategic senior roles and rising to become an executive director and later the chairman of the board, a position he has held for twelve years.

“I feel so proud of my association with this wonderful company with such rich heritage that constantly reminds you that you are standing on the shoulders of giants. Guinness Nigeria is and will always be family to me,” he said.

Ms Johnson, who was Nigeria’s communication and technology minister during the Goodluck Jonathan administration, has more than 30 years’ experience spanning both the private and public sectors.

She joined technology venture capital fund TLCom Capital LLP as a senior partner in 2015, focusing on investment and value generation for technology companies in sub-Saharan Africa.

A former managing director of Accenture, Nigeria, Ms Johnson is a fellow of the Aspen Global Leadership Network and serves on the boards of a number of blue-chip companies including MTN Nigeria.

She holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from University of Manchester and a Doctorate in Business Administration from Cranfield University, United Kingdom.

“Dr. Omobola Johnson as incoming Board Chair perfectly complements the Board of Guinness Nigeria because of her unmatched skills and experience, and I am confident she will continue to provide the right leadership and valuable perspectives to enable the company sustain the execution of its unique strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for all stakeholders,” Mr Savage said.