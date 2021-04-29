ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to organise a national conference on security “so as to galvanize ideas and options to tackle insecurity in our country.”

The opposition party said this in a communique issued after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Thursday.

“NEC also urged President Buhari to, without delay, convoke a national conference on Security so as to galvanize ideas and options to tackle insecurity in our country,” the party said.

The PDP also asked the president to declare a state of emergency in the security sector.

The party questioned Mr Buhari’s commitment to curb the insecurity across the country.

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, a member of the PDP, had on Tuesday, while addressing people protesting the recent attack by suspected herders, called on Mr Buhari to call a national security conference.

Mr Ortom said not less than 70 persons were murdered in two weeks in Makurdi, one of the local government areas in the state.

The National Assembly has also deliberated on the security situation with the House of Representatives saying it would organise a security summit.