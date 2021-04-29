ADVERTISEMENT

A group of armed men on Wednesday night attacked King’s School, a Plateau State-based mission school owned by Calvary Ministries, and kidnapped a student.

The school is located in Gana Ropp, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

According to Gabriel Ubah, the spokesperson of the police in Plateau, tactical operatives were deployed to the area after the command received a report.

“The Command received a report of abduction of a student pastor from King’s School, Gana Ropp in Barkin Ladi LGA. Tactical operatives have been deployed to the area.”

“Concerted efforts are on towards rescuing the victim and arresting the perpetrators,” he said in a text sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

The recent incident in Plateau follows a series of attacks launched on schools across the country in recent weeks.

Some students of Greenfield University, Kaduna, were abducted last week and three students, although now freed, were seized at gunpoint in the Federal University of Agriculture in Makurdi, Benue State, earlier this week.