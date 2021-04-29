The inauguration of the 18 newly appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal earlier scheduled to hold on Thursday has been postponed indefinitely.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt late Wednesday that the postponement of the event by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, is mainly due to the ongoing strike by judiciary workers which has kept all Nigerian courts shut since April 6.

The striking judiciary workers, under the aegis of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), are demanding the implementation of constitutional provision and court judgments granting financial autonomy to the judiciary.

This newspaper understands that authorities had fixed Thursday for the swearing in of the new Court of Appeal judges without taking into account the impact the strike would have on the scheduled event.

“I am aware that the swearing in has been postponed and no new date has been fixed for it, but I am not know the reason for the postponement,” the CJN’s media aide, Ahuraka Isah, told PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of the judges following their recommendation by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Below are the names of the new appointees with their states of origin and current positions.

1. Mohammed Danjuma (Niger State), Grand Kadi of the Niger State Sharia Court of Appeal

2. Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo (Plateau), a judge of the High Count of Plateau State

3.Abdul-Azeez Waziri (Adamawa), a judge of the High Court of Adamawa State

4. Yusuf A. Bashir (Taraba), a judge of the High Court of Taraba State

5. Usman A. Musale (Yobe), a judge of the High Court of the F C.T., Abuja

6. Ibrahim Wakili Jauro (Yobe), a judge of the High Court of Yobe State

7. Abba Bello Mohammed (Kano State), a judge of the High Court of the F C.T., Abuja.

8. Bature Isah Gafai (Katsina), a judge of the Federal High Court

9. Danlami Zama Senchi (Kebbi), a judge of the High Court of the F C T., Abuja

10. Mohammed Lawal Abubakar (Sokoto), a judge of the High Court of Sokoto State

11. Hassan Muslim Sule (Zamfara), a judge of the Federal High Court

12. Kenneth Ikechukwu Amadi (Imo), a judge of the High Court of Imo State

13. Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen (Bayelsa), a judge of the High Court of the F.C.T., Abuja

14. Sybil Onyeji Gbagi (Delta), a judge of the High Court of Lagos State

15. Olasunbo Goodluck (Lagos), a judge of the High Court of the F.C.T., Abuja

16. Adebukola Banjoko (Ogun), a judge of the High Court of the F.C.T., Abuja

17. Olabode Adegbehingbe (Ondo), a judge of the High Court of Ondo State

18. Bola Samuel Ademola (Ondo), a judge of the High Court of Ondo State.