ADVERTISEMENT

Barely 24 hours after Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, decried the violent killing of residents by suspected herders, the police announced the killing of two bandits in the state.

Mr Ortom who lambasted the federal government for being complacent in the face of insecurity on Tuesday, said not less than 70 lives were lost in two weeks in Makurdi local government area of the state.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the police in Benue, Catherine Anene, said an identified bandits camp at a forest in Tomatar Imande Ukusuu Mbacher Council ward, Kastina-Ala Local Government Area was raided by operatives of Benue police command on Wednesday.

The operation, which resulted in a prolonged exchange of gunfire between the police and bandits, led to the killing of two bandits, she said.

“Consequently, three (3) of the bandits were arrested with bullet wounds while other suspects fled with injuries.”

Ms Anene said the injured suspects were rushed to hospital but confirmed dead by the doctors.

“Corpses of the deceased have been deposited at Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.”

“Exhibit recovered from the suspects include; two (2) AK47 riffles loaded with twenty-nine (29) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, cutlasses, a bunch of substances suspected to be charms and knives. Effort is on going to arrest fleeing suspects,” she added.

The police, however, urged the people Sankara to cooperate with its operatives by providing any useful information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects at large.