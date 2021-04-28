ADVERTISEMENT

The remains of Dorothy Yohanna, one of the abducted students of Greenfield University Kaduna, were laid to rest on Wednesday.

Ms Yohanna, 23, was one of the undisclosed number of students abducted by the bandits on April 20.

The state government announced the recovery of the bodies of Ms Yohanna and two other students on Friday.

It also announced the killing of two more abducted students of the university. They were suspected to have been murdered by their assailants, on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government has said while it will not pay ransom or negotiate with the bandits, it will ensure that the students are released.

Over 30 out of the 39 students kidnapped at Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka area of the state, also remain in captivity.

The funeral service of Ms Yohanna was held at ECWA Goodnews Church Narayi in Kaduna State.

