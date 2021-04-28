ADVERTISEMENT

Two students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, kidnapped on Sunday, have been released by their abductors.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the students, Israel Kwaghnger and Salifu Solomon Odoma, were dropped off by the kidnappers on Tuesday night.

They later found their way to the school barefooted, tracing the rays from the solar-powered light in the school premises, Pius Adais, president of the Students’ Union body, told our correspondent.

Mr Adai said the two students were taken to the hospital and discharged after medical tests.

He said although the students said the kidnappers talked with their parents and demanded ransom, it was not clear if it was paid.

“But, Solomon, the other one, has travelled to meet his parents in Kogi State earlier this morning,” the President added.

The Dean of Students’ Affairs of the institution, Terhemen Aboiyar, also confirmed their release, restating that the students were unhurt and are in good condition.

“They were released unhurt and they were certified medically okay by the hospital,” Mr Aboiyar said on Wednesday.

The rate of kidnapping for ransom and violent killings spiked in the last seven days, having reported over 40 persons kidnapped and 200 killed last week.

Many Nigerians as well as lawmakers have called for an urgent action by the federal government to salvage the worsening security situation.