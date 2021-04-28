The Nigerian government has approved a new policy to tackle growing poverty in the country, the presidency has said.
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday extensively debated the issue and sought ways to solve the problem, spokesperson said.
The meeting was led by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.
The president’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said the move was in line with the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy policy.
Mr Adesina said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will chair a committee to provide overall guidance for the implementation of the policy.
He said council also approved the strategy’s incorporation into the medium term National Development Plan 2021-2025 and Agenda 2050.
The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, is to prepare a bill for submission to National Assembly to provide legal backing for make the policy implementation.
