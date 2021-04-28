ADVERTISEMENT

A former Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Peter Ezenwa Ekpendu, is currently being interrogated by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

Mr Ekpendu is being questioned over allegations of involvement in a case of procurement fraud and diversion of public funds, those familiar with the matter told PREMIUM TIMES.

The former Prisons boss, who arrived at the headquarters of the Commission at about 10 am Wednesday, willingly responded to an invitation by the anti-graft agency.

Although details of the case against Mr Ekpendu were sketchy as of the time of filing this report, sources said four companies belonging him were allegedly fingered in suspicious payments over contracts executed for the Correctional Service.

It is unclear when the contracts were executed and payments made. Nigeria’s Code of Conduct Act forbids the country’s public office holders from running private businesses while in office.

The spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed that Mr Ekpendu was invited and was being interrogated by operatives. He, however, declined further comments when pressed for details of the allegations against the retired official.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan appointed Mr Ekpendu comptroller-general of the correctional service on December 5, 2014.

He retired from service and stepped down from the position on May 17, 2016, about a year after President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office.

The Nigerian Correctional Service, formerly known as Nigerian Prison Service (NPS) is a government agency which operates the country’s prisons. It is under the supervision of the Ministry of Interior.