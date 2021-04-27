ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, will Thursday swear in 18 newly appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal.

PREMIUM TIMES had how President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of the judges following their recommendation by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

When contacted by this newspaper on Tuesday, the CJN’s media aide, Ahuraka Isah, said he had “heard” that the swearing in of the judges would hold at the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The swearing in is coming amid crippling nationwide strike that has shut down all Nigerian courts, including the Supreme Court, for three weeks.

The strike was embarked upon by members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on April 6 to press home their demand for financial autonomy of the judiciary.

Below are the names of the new appointees with their states of origin and current positions.

1. Mohammed Danjuma (Niger State), Grand Kadi of the Niger State Sharia Court of Appeal

2. Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo (Plateau), a judge of the High Count of Plateau State

3.Abdul-Azeez Waziri (Adamawa), a judge of the High Court of Adamawa State

4. Yusuf A. Bashir (Taraba), a judge of the High Court of Taraba State

5. Usman A. Musale (Yobe), a judge of the High Court of the F C.T., Abuja

6. Ibrahim Wakili Jauro (Yobe), a judge of the High Court of Yobe State

7. Abba Bello Mohammed (Kano State), a judge of the High Court of the F C.T., Abuja.

8. Bature Isah Gafai (Katsina), a judge of the Federal High Court

9. Danlami Zama Senchi (Kebbi), a judge of the High Court of the F C T., Abuja

10. Mohammed Lawal Abubakar (Sokoto), a judge of the High Court of Sokoto State

11. Hassan Muslim Sule (Zamfara), a judge of the Federal High Court

12. Kenneth Ikechukwu Amadi (Imo), a judge of the High Court of Imo State

13. Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen (Bayelsa), a judge of the High Court of the F.C.T., Abuja

14. Sybil Onyeji Gbagi (Delta), a judge of the High Court of Lagos State

15. Olasunbo Goodluck (Lagos), a judge of the High Court of the F.C.T., Abuja

16. Adebukola Banjoko (Ogun), a judge of the High Court of the F.C.T., Abuja

17. Olabode Adegbehingbe (Ondo), a judge of the High Court of Ondo State

18. Bola Samuel Ademola (Ondo), a judge of the High Court of Ondo State.