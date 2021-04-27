The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, will Thursday swear in 18 newly appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal.
PREMIUM TIMES had how President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of the judges following their recommendation by the National Judicial Council (NJC).
When contacted by this newspaper on Tuesday, the CJN’s media aide, Ahuraka Isah, said he had “heard” that the swearing in of the judges would hold at the Supreme Court on Thursday.
The swearing in is coming amid crippling nationwide strike that has shut down all Nigerian courts, including the Supreme Court, for three weeks.
The strike was embarked upon by members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on April 6 to press home their demand for financial autonomy of the judiciary.
Below are the names of the new appointees with their states of origin and current positions.
1. Mohammed Danjuma (Niger State), Grand Kadi of the Niger State Sharia Court of Appeal
2. Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo (Plateau), a judge of the High Count of Plateau State
3.Abdul-Azeez Waziri (Adamawa), a judge of the High Court of Adamawa State
4. Yusuf A. Bashir (Taraba), a judge of the High Court of Taraba State
5. Usman A. Musale (Yobe), a judge of the High Court of the F C.T., Abuja
6. Ibrahim Wakili Jauro (Yobe), a judge of the High Court of Yobe State
7. Abba Bello Mohammed (Kano State), a judge of the High Court of the F C.T., Abuja.
8. Bature Isah Gafai (Katsina), a judge of the Federal High Court
9. Danlami Zama Senchi (Kebbi), a judge of the High Court of the F C T., Abuja
10. Mohammed Lawal Abubakar (Sokoto), a judge of the High Court of Sokoto State
11. Hassan Muslim Sule (Zamfara), a judge of the Federal High Court
12. Kenneth Ikechukwu Amadi (Imo), a judge of the High Court of Imo State
13. Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen (Bayelsa), a judge of the High Court of the F.C.T., Abuja
14. Sybil Onyeji Gbagi (Delta), a judge of the High Court of Lagos State
15. Olasunbo Goodluck (Lagos), a judge of the High Court of the F.C.T., Abuja
16. Adebukola Banjoko (Ogun), a judge of the High Court of the F.C.T., Abuja
17. Olabode Adegbehingbe (Ondo), a judge of the High Court of Ondo State
18. Bola Samuel Ademola (Ondo), a judge of the High Court of Ondo State.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post