The Commissioner for Entrepreneurship and Skill Acquisition in Imo State, Iyke Ume, was among the victims of Sunday’s robbery attack on motorists in Orji area of Owerri, a government official has said.

The Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodinma on Inter-party Affairs, Dominic Uzowuru, confirmed this to reporters in Owerri on Monday.

Mr Uzowuru said he was in the company of the commissioner, who was driving home in an unmarked security vehicle, when the robbers struck.

He said they were returning from a service of songs in the area when the gunmen double-crossed their vehicle, shooting the commissioner in the leg and arm.

The governor’s aide said: “I was not shot. The commissioner was shot. My handset and that of the commissioner were snatched.

“The commissioner was dropping me off, when the robbers struck.

“I am fine and the commissioner is responding to treatment to the glory of God.”

The police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed that four motorists, who sustained gunshot wounds, were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the attack occurred around 10.30 p.m., near the Orji Divisional Police Headquarters.

Imo, like other states in the South-east, has been grappling with severe security challenges, including spate of attacks on police and other security agencies.

A few hours ago, five police officers were killed when unknown gunmen attacked a police station in the state.

A police officer was abducted by the gunmen during the attack.

Two days ago, the country home of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, was attacked and set ablaze by gunmen suspected to be members of IPOB, a pro-Biafra group that has been proscribed by the Nigerian government. The group has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

(NAN)