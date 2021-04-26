ADVERTISEMENT

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has reportedly suspended Channels Television over an interview with the station held with the spokesperson of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Details of the suspension were not clear as of the time of this report but a senior official of the TV station confirmed the suspension to PREMIUM TIMES, saying it was communicated via a letter to the management.

Staff at Channels TV, however, said the management was yet to brief them officially of the development as of the time of this report.

A journalist at the TV station said the ban only affected their terrestrial operations and not their channel on the PayTV network, DSTV.

We have been banned, but it’s only from local transmission; we’re still operating on DSTV and the digital (Channels website), the source said.

“We heard it just the way everyone is hearing it. I’ve not seen any official communication to that effect on any of our channels. Work is going on as usual,” another staff of the TV station said.

More details later…