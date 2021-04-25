ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos have dismissed one Jonathan Kampani, an inspector of police, for “firing and killing” a man at Ogombo, Sangotedo Lagos.

In a statement on Sunday by Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, the ex-officer will also be charged to court.

Mr Kampani allegedly fired one Jelili Bakare at Quilox Lounge on March 18 at about 11:30 p.m.

The victim and the ex-officer had an argument which led to the fatal shooting.

“Immediately after the incident, the Inspector fled but was eventually arrested by the Divisional Police Officer Ogombo Division, Lagos State,” the police said in an earlier statement.

Mr Adejobi, a chief superintendent of police, said the police commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, immediately ordered the arrest and orderly room trial of the inspector after the incident.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu and other top police officials also visited the family of the deceased at their residence at Ajiran land, Eti-Osa after the incident occurred.

During the visit, Mr Odumosu assured the grieving family that the police would do justice in the matter.

Giving update on the incident on Sunday, Mr Adejobi said the officer who shot the victim dead has been dismissed from the police force.

“The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed one AP No 278055 Inspector Jonathan Kampani, attached to Mounted Troop of the Nigeria Police Force, for firing and killing one Jelili Bakare at Quinox Lounge, Sangotedo Area of Lagos State, on 18th March, 2021.

“The Command has conveyed the dimissal of theerring Inspector from the Nigeria Police to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, Yaba via letter numbered AR. 3100/LS/ SPM/vol.2/321 dated 16/4/2021, for prosecution as advised by the Department of Public Prosecutionof the Lagos State,” Mr Adejobi said.

The police boss urged the general public, especially the family members of the deceased to be patient and have trust in the police and the judiciary as the matter will be given necessary attention and commitment it requires.

Mr Odumosu also reiterated the zero tolerance of the police command for professional misconducts and inappropriate behaviours among police personnel in the state.