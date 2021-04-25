ADVERTISEMENT

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rescheduled the 2021 mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The examination, which was earlier slated to hold on April 30, has been rescheduled to hold on May 20.

The new date is conveyed in a statement issued by the examination body and signed by its head of Public Affairs and Protocol Unit, Fabian Benjamin.

Mr Benjamin explained that the change is due to “some ongoing adjustments in the Board’s operational processes.”

The board, however, added, that: “The change would not affect other schedules including the date for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination fixed for 5th to 19th June, 2021. Candidates who have registered and have chosen to sit the Mock and other critical stakeholders are to note this change of date.

ALSO READ: JAMB bans parents from UTME centres

“Similarly, it is necessary to inform all stakeholders that the 2021 UTME/DE Registration exercise is ongoing and it is to end on 15th May, 2021. The Board has, however, noted with concern that some candidates in trying to generate their profiles are sending their details wrongly to 55019.”

JAMB, which conducts entrance examinations into Nigeria’s tertiary institutions, said the right process is to send the word “NIN” followed by a space and the eleven digits NIN number to 55019, to generate their profiles.

“Any other process is wrong and would not generate the profile code for the candidate. It is also necessary for the candidate to know that only the SIM that is linked to his/her NIN can be used to send the NIN to 55019,” the statement added.