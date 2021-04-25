ADVERTISEMENT

There have been many Nigerian goal scorers of note in the European leagues in the last 30 years. These include Rashidi Yekini, Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Nwankwo Kanu. But on Saturday, April 24, Simy Nwankwo took his season goal tally to 19 – the highest that any Nigerian has ever achieved in any of the top five European leagues – La Liga, Bundesliga, EPL, Serie A, and Ligue 1.

Nwankwo scored another brace – his fifth of the season in a 4-3 Crotone win over fellow relegation-threatened Parma. His 19 goals put him third on the goal scorers’ chart with only Cristiano Ronaldo [25], and Romelu Lukaku [21] ahead of the 28-year-old Nigerian forward, who represented Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Best scoring season by a Nigerian in Europe’s top five leagues Name Season Club League Goals Simy Nwankwo 2020/21 Crotone Serie A 19 Yakubu Aiyegbeni 2011/12 Blackburn EPL 17 Odion Ighalo 2015/16 Watford EPL 16 Yakubu Aiyegbeni 2003/04 Portsmouth EPL 16 Osaze Odemwingie 2010/11 West Brom EPL 15 Yakubu Aiyegbeni 2007/08 Everton EPL 15 Brown Ideye 2010/11 Sochaux Ligue 1 15

What makes this feat more remarkable is the fact that Ronaldo plays for defending champions Juventus who are currently fourth on the league table while Lukaku stars for Inter Milan, the nailed-on champions for the current season.

Nwankwo scored 20 goals for Crotone in Serie B last season to help the team gain promotion. Before then, he had scored just 10 goals in his prior two seasons in Serie A with Crotone, in the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons, in which he played 44 matches. But Nwankwo’s goals this season have not helped Crotone at all as they sit bottom of the league table with 18 points from 33 matches though suitors will have been alerted about his sharpness in front of goal.