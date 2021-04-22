President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of 18 Justices of the Court of Appeal.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the 18 candidates were recommended to Mr Buhari by the National Judicial Council (NJC) for appointment in March.

NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, had in a statement on March 19, said the council’s interview committee made the decision recommending the candidates for appointment at its 94th meeting which held on March 17 and 18, under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad.

The president approved the recommendations in a memo by his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, and addressed to the CJN.

A copy of the memo titled, ‘Re: Appointment of eighteen (18) Justices of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria’ was circulated online on Thursday.

Our correspondent cross-checked the memo with NJC sources on Thursday.

“I am pleased to advise that pursuant to S. 237 & 238 of the 1999 Constitution, His Excellency Mr President has approved the appointment of the following jurists as Justices of the Court of Appeal, subject to their official seniority at the bench,” the memo read in part.

Full List

Below are the names of the new appointees with their states of origin and current positions.

1. Mohammed Danjuma (Niger State), Grand Kadi of the Niger State Sharia Court of Appeal

2. Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo (Plateau), a judge of the High Count of Plateau State

3.Abdul-Azeez Waziri (Adamawa), a judge of the High Court of Adamawa State

4. Yusuf A. Bashir (Taraba), a judge of the High Court of Taraba State

5. Usman A. Musale (Yobe), a judge of the High Court of the F C.T., Abuja

6. Ibrahim Wakili Jauro (Yobe), a judge of the High Court of Yobe State

7. Abba Bello Mohammed (Kano State), a judge of the High Court of the F C.T., Abuja.

8. Bature Isah Gafai (Katsina), a judge of the Federal High Court

9. Danlami Zama Senchi (Kebbi), a judge of the High Court of the F C T., Abuja

10. Mohammed Lawal Abubakar (Sokoto), a judge of the High Court of Sokoto State

ADVERTISEMENT

11. Hassan Muslim Sule (Zamfara), a judge of the Federal High Court

12. Kenneth Ikechukwu Amadi (Imo), a judge of the High Court of Imo State

13. Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen (Bayelsa), a judge of the High Court of the F.C.T., Abuja

14. Sybil Onyeji Gbagi (Delta), a judge of the High Court of Lagos State

15. Olasunbo Goodluck (Lagos), a judge of the High Court of the F.C.T., Abuja

16. Adebukola Banjoko (Ogun), a judge of the High Court of the F.C.T., Abuja

17. Olabode Adegbehingbe (Ondo), a judge of the High Court of Ondo State

18. Bola Samuel Ademola (Ondo), a judge of the High Court of Ondo State.

The date of their inauguration is to be announced by the CJN.