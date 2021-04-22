ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Kwara State have narrated how a gang allegedly kidnapped and killed man who wanted to buy a cow from them for his wedding.

The police on Wednesday said they have arrested the alleged leader of gang, Mohammed Kazeem, in Patigi, Patigi Local Government Area of the state.

According to the police spokesperson in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi, Mr Kazeem collected N160,000 from the man, Olokose Oluwasola Ojo, to get himna cow for his wedding scheduled for March 12 and 13 this year.

“Since the victim left Ilorin with the suspect, he could no longer be reached by anybody including his intending wife, one Ilori Oluwakemi ‘f’.

“On 3/3/2021, the wife received a phone call from her husband’s line demanding for N12 million ransom if she hoped to see her husband again.

“When the incident was reported, the Commissioner of Police directed an all encompassing investigation into the matter, ordering the arrest of the kidnappers and rescue the victim unhurt at all costs.”

According to the police spokesperson, further investigation led to the arrest of Mr Kazeem in Patigi.

“Investigation further led to the arrest of three other members of the syndicate, 1. Mohammed Chatta, 2. Jimoh Abdulateef and 3. Madi Jeremiah.”

He added that they all confessed to the crime, confirming killing of the victim and burying him in a shallow grave inside the bush.

“They took policemen to the scene of the killing where the head of the victim and arm was severed and used for money ritual by Mohammed Kazeem, the leader of the gang.”

The police said the suspects stated in their alleged confessional statement that they lured victim into the remote part of Patigi where he was told the cow he paid for was being kept. But on getting to the spot, he was shot dead.

“The body of the victim was exhumed by the police and taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as court resumes sitting,” Mr Okasanmi said.