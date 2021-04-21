ADVERTISEMENT

Three construction workers rehabilitating the lkaramu/Akunnu Akoko highway in Akoko North West council area of Ondo state have been abducted.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the incident occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The latest development has reportedly heightened tension in the area. This newspaper could not ascertain the identities of the victims as of the time of filing this report.

Our correspondent gathered that vigilantes and police officers are currently combing the forest in search of the victims.

The police were led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Okeagbe Police Station, Ade Akinwande.

The abduction was also confirmed by Tee-Leo lkoro, the state police spokesperson who said operatives have “been deployed to the community to rescue the victims unhurt.”

He said the officers would not leave the community until those abducted are rescued.

This development is coming days after the traditional ruler of Auga, the Alauga of Auga Akoko, Samuel Agunloye, urged Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to deploy security operatives to the highway.

The governor, last week, assured citizens that his administration would complete the 16.2 km Akunu-lkaramu-Oke-Agbe road that had been abandoned for 18 years.