Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Mr Floyd’s death in May stirred worldwide protests against racism and police brutality after a video showed Mr Chauvin pinning Mr Floyd’s neck to the ground for minutes with his knee.

The jury reached its verdict Tuesday and found Mr Chauvin, 45, guilty on all three charges — second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The former police officer faces up to 40 years behind bars on the top charge.

Clips of the court proceeding showed Mr Chauvin, who wore a light gray suit, white shirt and blue tie, with little emotion while the verdict was read, before he was whisked out of the courtroom, cuffed to the back.

The latter part of the high-profile explosive case lasted for more than 10 hours over two days.

In all, 45 witnesses were called to the stand in the hearing that had nearly three weeks of testimony in Hennepin County District Court.

The verdict has sparked celebration on the streets of Minneapolis as the case is seen as an historic win for the struggle against racism and police brutality particularly against blacks in the U.S.

It will likely be a reference point for call for police reforms even beyond the shores of the United States.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has described the verdict as “a solemn day in America,” urging other lawmakers and Americans to join her to “stand in solidarity.”