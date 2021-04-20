ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate has directed its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to probe the physical assault by the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar, on a security guard, Clement Sagwak.

Mr Sagwak petitioned the Senate demanding a probe into the incident that took place in March.

The petition was laid before the Senate during plenary on Tuesday by Istifanus Gyang (PDP, Pleateau North) – the senatorial district to which Mr Sagwak belongs.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the CCT boss was caught on camera physically assaulting Mr Sargwak, at Banex Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja, on March 29.

In the five-minute viral video clip, Mr Umar, who presides over the trial of public officers accused of breach of code of conduct, was seen slapping and kicking the security guard – after an altercation ensued between them over a parking space on the premises of the plaza.

The victim, bruised on the lip, told PREMIUM TIMES he was attacked by Mr Umar after he approached him for parking wrongly.

A phone repairer, Peter Onyiuke, present at the plaza, was also detained for one week allegedly on Mr Umar’s instruction, following a quarrel they had on the sideline of the scene created by CCT chairman’s attack on the plaza’s security guard.

Mr Umar, in his public response, has denied assaulting the security guard. The public official said he was the one assaulted at the Banex plaza.

In his petition to the Senate, Mr Sagwak said he was assaulted by Mr Umar and a policeman attached to him after he informed him (Mr Umar) that his car was wrongly parked.

He asked the Upper Chamber to probe the assault and ensure that justice is served.

Further details of the petition were not discussed as the petition was referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to carry out the probe.

The committee is expected to commence an investigation into the incident. This will include talking to the victim, the alleged assaulter and other relevant persons. A report will then be prepared and will be expected to contain recommendations on the next step to be taken.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who gave the directive for the investigation, asked the committee to report back in four weeks.

This petition is one of the many probes Mr Umar will face over his conduct.

The victim, through his lawyer, Samuel Ihensekhien, had earlier petitioned the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), asking for a probe of Mr Umar’s action.

In the April 9 petition, he accused the CCT chairman of abuse of power, assault, torture, and ‘xenophobia.’