About five weeks after Nigeria commenced COVID-19 vaccination, over a million people have been vaccinated.

As of April 16, a total of 1,071,346 eligible Nigerians have received their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib.

The vaccination commenced with healthcare workers.

Having completed inoculation of frontline health workers in some states, attention has shifted to older adults, aged 65 and above, Mr Shuaib said.

Here is a round-up of some of the health stories which made headlines last week.

COVID-19: Nigeria records 60 new cases, no death on Saturday

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that the country’s active COVID-19 cases increased by 39, bringing the total number to 7,821.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

It, however, recorded 60 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 164,207. The active cases are the difference between the total number of newly recorded cases and those discharged after treatment on that day (21 on Saturday).

Amidst vaccine insufficiency, Nigeria vaccinates over a million people

As the Nigerian government gives its component states a condition to halt new COVID-19 vaccinations, only about 50 per cent of ‘eligible’ Nigerians have been vaccinated, an official said. Those vaccinated are, however, less than one per cent of the country’s estimated 200 million population.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, said on Friday that only about half of the ‘eligible’ Nigerians have been vaccinated with the Oxford- AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19: Globally, over 3 million people dead, 140 million infected

The world has crossed the grim milestone of three million COVID-19 deaths as the latest resurgence of COVID-19 in some countries threatens vaccination efforts across the globe.

The number of coronavirus infections worldwide hit 100 million in late January. But within three months, another 40 million people have been infected, raising the tally to over 140 million, according to worldometer.info.

What Nigeria must do to eradicate malaria – Experts

If Nigeria is to eradicate malaria and save millions of people from dying from the disease, there is an urgent need to invest in quality Long Lasting Insecticides Nets (LLIN).

This was the consensus on Wednesday during a virtual panel discussion involving experts, partners and stakeholders to address existing gaps in eliminating malaria, a life-threatening disease.

Groups identify Nigeria’s major impediment to meeting family planning targets

Poor funding is the major reason Nigeria failed to meet the pledge it made in 2012 to achieve a modern contraceptive prevalence rate (MCPR) of 27 per cent among women by 202O, health experts have said.

The family planning (FP) 2020 goal was to enable 120 million additional women and girls of reproductive age, globally, to have access to contraceptives by the year 2020.

At the dawn of the deadline, the FP 2020 target indicators show that Nigeria has only 12 per cent MCPR for women in the country.

Killer Fruit Juice: Kano confirms 10 dead, 400 hospitalised

The Kano State Government on Thursday said 10 people had died and 400 others hospitalised after drinking a poisonous fruit juice.

The state government had last month said the poisonous fruit juice claimed three lives and led to the hospitalisation of 183 others.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Aminu Tsanyawa, in a video recording made available to journalists in Kano on Thursday, stated that out of 400 people hospitalised, 50 persons were undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments.

Wild Polio Virus may resurface in Nigeria if … – UNICEF

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has warned that the Wild Polio Virus (WPV), which Nigeria has successfully eradicated, may resurface if preventive measures are not taken.

UNICEF Communication for Development Specialist, Elizabeth Onitolo, made this known during the opening of a three-day media dialogue in Yola, Adamawa State, on Tuesday.

NAFDAC workers commence strike

Health workers at the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), on Thursday, embarked on a seven-day warning strike.

The workers are members of the Medical and Health Workers Union.

2021 supplementary budget to accommodate doctors’ hazard allowance – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday, assured that hazard allowance for medical doctors would be included in the 2021 budget.

He also said the leadership of the House would invite the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, for a meeting next Tuesday.

Mr Gbajabiamila stated this during a meeting with the leadership of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in Abuja.

Yes, taking pain relievers after or before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can be risky

The controversy around the COVID-19 vaccine has been prevalent since its emergence. Several arguments around its efficacy, effectiveness, affordability, regardless of its have led to the proposition of multiple theories regarding the Vaccine.

Recently, a piece of viral information making rounds on WhatsApp claims that taking pain killers like Diclofenac and others after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can be hazardous and may even lead to death.