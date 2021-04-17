A police orderly attached to Shoban Tikari, Chairman of Takum local government council of Taraba, was on Saturday killed by suspected bandits who opened fire on the chairman’s vehicle in Dogo-Gawa village in Takum LGA.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased policeman was from the 67 Mobile Police Squadron, located in the area.
Mr Tikari, who confirmed the attack, said the militia, in their numbers, launched an attack on his motorcade while on his way to Takum, claiming the life of the deceased in the process.
ALSO READ: Nigerian Military speaks on soldiers accused of supplying ammunition, uniforms to bandits
The chairman, who declined giving the name of the deceased, called on the Federal government to deploy more security personnel to the area.
Takum and Wukari councils, in southern Taraba have in recent times witnessed a surge of bandit attacks leading to death of civilians and security personnel. (NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post