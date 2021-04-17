ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Friday recorded zero COVID-19 fatalities, the fourth consecutive day nobody died from the disease in the country.

The fatality toll in the country remains 2,061, according to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Friday night.

Daily deaths from COVID-19 have also declined in the past two weeks.

Only three deaths have been reported from the pneumonia-like disease in Nigeria in the past two weeks.

The total COVID-19 infections in Nigeria rose to 164,147 with 67 new cases recorded in nine states on Friday, according to NCDC data. Nigeria has had a steady run of low infection figures in the past six weeks.

Specifics

The 67 new cases were reported from nine states: Lagos-26, Kaduna-11, Akwa Ibom-8, Rivers-8, Ogun-5, Kano-3, Osun-3, FCT-2, and Plateau-1.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.8 million tests.

More than two-thirds of the over 164,000 people infected by COVID-19 in Nigeria have recovered after treatment.

According to the NCDC, over 154,304 patients have recovered after treatment.

Meanwhile, nearly 8,000 infections are still active in the country.

Vaccination

Nigeria received nearly four million doses of coronavirus vaccine produced by Oxford-AstraZeneca through the WHO-led COVAX initiative on March 3.

It began the inoculation drive on March 5, and so far, over a million people have been vaccinated, according to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

The current phase covers health workers and other front line workers although Nigerians from other groups are also getting vaccinated.

Amid concerns over the efficacy of the vaccine, Faisal Shuaib, the head of the agency, said no Nigerian has developed any severe side effects following the vaccination.