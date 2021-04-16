ADVERTISEMENT

The Abia State Government said it has uncovered a “plot by yet to be properly identified hoodlums to attack some key locations within the state soon”.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, John Kalu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Mr Kalu said security agencies in the state have been fully mobilised and placed on high alert to thwart the planned attack and bring those concerned to justice swiftly.

“We wish to advise members of the public to be extra vigilant, ensure they are at home before the curfew hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as well as monitor the activities of their neighbours.

“Parents and guardians are also strongly advised to ensure that their children and wards are securely at home and not in any way associated with the hoodlums some of whom are said to be coming from outside the state,” he said in the statement.

“Law-abiding citizens are encouraged to go about their normal duties but ensure they return home before 6 p.m. to avoid the rush associated with movement before the onset of curfew time.

“While we remain confident that the security architecture within the state is robust enough to prevent the planned attack and/or bring those involved in the plot swiftly to justice, the State Government led by Dr Okezie Ikpeazu will not spare any resource in ensuring the protection of law-abiding citizens,” the commissioner added.

Abia, like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, has witnessed increased attacks on police officers and police facilities.

Some unknown gunmen in February attacked a police station in the commercial city of Aba, killed two police officers, and carted away armed and ammunition.

Three police officers were killed in March when some gunmen ambushed a police patrol vehicle in Abiriba, Ohafia Local Government Area. The gunmen set the vehicle ablaze.

Such attacks have also occurred in the South-south region, especially in Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

The Abia State Government early this month imposed curfew in some major cities as a measure to combat the security threat in the state.