A former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has petitioned the acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, requesting him to investigate Japhet Omojuwa, a social media influencer, for alleged fraudulent use of her name and identity as a director of his (Omojuwa) firm, Alpha Reach Limited.

Mrs Ezekwesili’s request is sequel to Mr Omojuwa’s claim that she consented before enlisting her as a director of the PR firm, allegedly paid to promote a social media campaign for the release of Venezuelan diplomat, Alex Saab.

Mr Saab was arrested and detained in Cape Verde last year over alleged money laundering.

Although Mr Omojuwa is yet to make the public documents linking the former minister directly to the firm’s registration processes with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), she has continued to deny her involvement at any point.

Mrs Ezekwesili, in her reaction through her counsel, Femi Falana’s Law firms, and reported by PREMIUM TIMES, argued that she only learnt of her status as director of the controversial PR firm when contacted by BuzzFeed, a foreign media outfit.

In his first reaction, Mr Omojuwa, denied the minister’s co-owner status of the firm.

However, in his latest response made through the law firm of Babalakin and Co, he explained his long relationship with the former minister and insisted that she was made a director of Alpha Reach with her consent.

While Mrs Ezekwezili has not denied his relationship with Mr Omojuwa in any of her responses and the allegations of being one of her political foot soldiers in the past, there is however a blurred line connecting the former minister to the PR firm, without relevant documents.

Petition to IGP

In the petition routed through Femi Falana chambers to the IGP and dated April 14, Mrs Ezekwesili requested investigation and necessary action against Mr Omojuwa for alleged “forgery, fraudulent misrepresentation, and fraudulent use of name, identity and particulars of Mrs Obiageli Ezekwesili as Director of Alpha Reach Limited.”

Mrs Ezekwesili shared the three page documents through her Twitter handle on Thursday.

The law firm restated some of its earlier stance, denying its client’s involvement in any of the activities of the PR firm since its registration date in 2012 till the period her name was purportedly removed in 2017 for political reasons.

“It is further worthy of note that post 2017, the Alpha Reach Company limited metamorphosed from being a general construction company to a Digital Media Company engaged in Online Reputation Management while; Mr Japheth Omojuwa is its founder and Chief Strategist,” the petition said.

“Furthermore, throughout the period our Client was fraudulently made a Director in the said Company, no notice of meeting (s), annual returns, accounts and Board Resolution (s) was (were) ever issued to her.

“Our client was purportedly removed as a Director in 2017 but no special notice of proposed removal or a notice of removal/Ordinary resolution to remove was ever issued or served on our client in lucid violation of extant provisions of the law.”

The Falana Chambers said Mr Omojuwa breached Penal Code, the Administration of Criminal Act, 2015 and therefore be investigated by the police and apply prosecution where necessary.