The Acting inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, has ordered the immediate reform of the IGP Monitoring Unit.

Mr Alkali gave the order on Thursday in Abuja during the inaugural conference with Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police, Commissioners of Police and other heads of police formations in the country.

The directive was part of the new operational protocols he unveiled.

He also ordered the disbandment of all the unit’s satellite offices across the country.

The directive came about six months after the #EndSARS protests which rocked many parts of the country.

The protests were majorly due to the several violations of human rights by the dreaded defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

Some of the violations are torture, extrajudicial killings, extortion and other forms of abuses.

Their excesses reached a breaking point last year October when the youth-led #ENDSARS protests erupted within and outside Nigeria.

The protests were majorly over the unabated unlawful arrests, torture, and extrajudicial killings by the unit.

While the then Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu announced the disbandment of the unit, other special formations of the police with similar mandate still exist.

The Ag IGP, according to a statement by the police spokesperson, Frank Mba, assured that in the shortest possible time, the new policing vision and operational strategies would return Nigeria to the path of ‘public safety, security and peace.’

He also assured that the police under his leadership will uphold the rights of Nigerians and work within professional standards.

PRESS RELEASE

NATIONAL SECURITY: IGP UNVEILS NEW POLICING VISION AND CRIME FIGHTING STRATEGIES

· Assures new operational protocols will bequeath to the Nation stable security order

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba, NPM, psc (+), fdc has unveiled a new policing vision and crime fighting strategies for the Nigeria Police Force. The IGP made the new operational protocols public, today, Thursday, 15th April, 2021, during the inaugural conference with Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police, Commissioners of Police and other Heads of Police Formations in the country, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

2. The highlights of the new policing vision include; deploying cutting-edge policing technology and integrating intelligence-led policing practices to core policing functions, with a view to strengthening police capacity to stabilise the internal security order and restore public confidence in the Force. The new policing vision equally seeks to, among other things, give full effect to the concept of community policing and deliver quality police service that will be guided by the principles of public accountability and conformity to the rule of law. It will also embrace the social content of policing in which police officers see themselves as compassionate servants and helpers of the citizens.

3. The IGP stated that the meeting with the Strategic Commanders was convened to discuss strategies to roll-back the unacceptable security tide occasioned by the increasing threat to internal security by terror elements, bandits, kidnappers, armed robbery syndicates and arms traffickers.

4. The IGP reassured citizens that the Force under his leadership shall evolve a new policing culture where police officers will uphold the rights of the people and work within professional standards. He expressed confidence that in the shortest possible time, the new policing vision and operational strategies would return our beloved nation to the path of public safety, security and peace.

5. Meanwhile, as part of the Force reorganizational plans to ensure that its units operate only in the context of their original mandates and remain human rights compliant, humane and people-driven, the IGP has ordered the immediate reforms of the IGP Monitoring Unit and the disbandment of all its satellite offices across the country.

CP FRANK MBA

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA