The four teams for the UCL semi-final are now known. Liverpool were unable to summon the spirit of times past to overturn a 3-1 deficit to Real Madrid last week as the 13-time champions played a professional game to hold the 2019 champions to 0-0 at Anfield to make it into their 35th semi-final fixture.

In Dortmund, Pep Guardiola finally broke through the quarter-final curse in his fifth season as Manchester City boss as his team beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1, with a goal from Riyad Mahrez, from the penalty spot after Jude Bellingham had given the home side the lead on 15 minutes. Phil Foden scored the second in the 75th minute to give the would-be EPL champions a 4-2 aggregate win.

City have a date with PSG while Real Madrid will face Chelsea.

More to come…