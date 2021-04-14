ADVERTISEMENT

Hajo Sani, the author of the biography of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has been appointed as “Ambassador and Permanent delegate of Nigeria to UN Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).”

This was disclosed by Suleiman Haruna, the Director of Information in the office of the first lady, in a brief statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

Ms Sani is currently the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs and Administration, Office of the First Lady.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the launch of the book, ‘Aisha Buhari: Being Different’, last Thursday in Abuja.

The launch was attended by many prominent Nigerians including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ex-Governor Bola Tinubu of Lagos, Sultan of Sokoto Saad Abubakar and the Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi.