ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it discovered eight decomposed bodies on the outskirts of Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria’s South-south, on Tuesday.

Solomon Eremi, the civil defence spokesperson, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar.

Mr Eremi said that the stench from the decomposing bodies attracted the attention of passersby who traced the location of the valley and raised alarm.

“We sent out a Disaster Management and Recovery team to the area. They went there with armed men.

“They went round the entire place and saw eight decomposed corpses made up of a female and seven males. One was still very fresh.

“We don’t really know what happened. We got the information from passersby due to the stench that came from the area.

“As we speak, we cannot really tell what happened, whether they killed them and dumped them there, whether it was kidnappers or what, we can’t really tell for now until investigation is completed,” Mr Eremi said.

Cross River, like other states within Nigeria’s South-south and South-east regions, has been grappling with some security challenges, including kidnapping for ransom, armed robbery, and cult-related violence and killings.

The security challenges in the state have been complicated by a spate of deadly attacks on police officers lately.

Some unidentified gunmen on March 3 shot and killed two police officers in Obubra, central part of Cross River.

Earlier in February, four police officers were shot dead along the road in Calabar by some unidentified gunmen.

In a move to rid the state of crimes, the Cross River State Government recently set up a security outfit called Operation Akpakwu which is made up of the Nigerian Army, the police, and other security agencies.

The security outfit has been pulling down buildings, including hotels, linked to crimes in the state

(NAN)