The UEFA Champions League defending champions, Bayern Munich, have been knocked out of the 2020/21 tournament despite a 1-0 win over PSG on Tuesday at the Parc des Princes. The Bavarians could not overturn a 3-2 first leg deficit and even though former PSG forward, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, got a goal in the first half, PSG defended sensibly in the second to complete the job they started in Munich last week.

In Seville, Mehdi Taremi came off the bench to score a quite sensational goal but it was too late as it came in the third minute of four minutes of added-on time. It was not enough to stop Chelsea’s march into a first semi-final fixture since 2014 with the London side winning 2-1 on aggregate.

More to come…